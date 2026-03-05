Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,618,117 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 29th total of 1,295,141 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,786,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,786,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VYMI opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arwa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Financially in Tune LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

