Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 469.70 and last traded at GBX 469.70, with a volume of 246733250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 684 to GBX 803 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 629.25.

Vistry Group Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 669.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.38.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

