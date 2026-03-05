Wave Life Sciences Teases Near-Term Obesity and RNA Editing Data as INLIGHT Readouts Near

Get alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) highlighted upcoming clinical catalysts across its obesity and RNA editing programs during a discussion hosted by Oppenheimer biotech analyst Cheng Li following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Company focus: oligonucleotide chemistry and genetically validated targets

President and CEO Paul Bolno said Wave has spent more than a decade optimizing oligonucleotide chemistry to improve the potency and durability of RNA medicines, and is pairing those advances with “human clinical genetics” to pursue targets the company believes are high-impact and difficult for others to address.

WVE-007: positioning around body composition and visceral fat

Bolno pointed to two areas where he said this “convergence” is showing up in the pipeline: Wave’s GalNAc-siRNA approach against Inhibin βE/Activin E for obesity and its RNA editing work in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). He said Wave expects additional clinical data during the current quarter, including updates from the INLIGHT study in obesity and additional multi-dose data for its AATD RNA editing program.

Much of the conversation focused on WVE-007, Wave’s siRNA targeting Inhibin βE to reduce Activin E. Bolno said external interest in the target was influenced by obesity key opinion leaders (KOLs) and advocacy groups emphasizing an unmet need beyond appetite suppression: improving body composition, including reducing fat—particularly visceral fat—while preserving lean mass.

Bolno contrasted this with what he described as limitations of incretin-based therapies, including loss of lean muscle mass and tolerability challenges that can affect long-term adherence. He emphasized the biological rationale from UK Biobank genetic data, describing individuals with approximately 50% reduction in Inhibin βE who show favorable metabolic characteristics, including lower abdominal visceral fat and improved markers such as triglycerides, LDL, and hemoglobin A1c, along with lower risk of cardiovascular events and type 2 diabetes.

He said Wave’s approach is enabled by liver targeting with GalNAc-siRNA and described preclinical results in a diet-induced obese (DIO) mouse model that he said translated to the clinic. Bolno summarized previously disclosed early clinical observations at the three-month time point following a single 240 mg dose, including:

Fat loss described as similar to GLP-1 therapies, with visceral fat reduction described as higher than GLP-1 in total fat comparisons

Nearly a 10% reduction in visceral fat

Lean mass described as sustained, with a placebo-adjusted 0.9% increase

A placebo-adjusted 0.9% reduction in body weight at that early time point

Bolno said Wave’s messaging with KOLs is shifting toward “become leaner, not lighter,” arguing that scale weight does not fully reflect improvements if a substantial portion of weight loss comes from lean mass reduction.

Near-term INLIGHT readouts: dose and time dependency

Wave expects additional INLIGHT data in the coming weeks, including six-month follow-up data for the 240 mg cohort and three-month data for a 400 mg cohort. Bolno said both readouts are important because the company expects to learn about both:

Time dependency (240 mg at six months), which he said is relevant because weight loss curves may take longer when lean mass is stabilized and fat is selectively reduced

(240 mg at six months), which he said is relevant because weight loss curves may take longer when lean mass is stabilized and fat is selectively reduced Dose dependency (400 mg at three months), which he said could help assess whether greater suppression increases the slope of fat loss

He cautioned against assuming linear extrapolations in humans from incremental biomarker changes and said Wave is focused on the depth and duration of Activin E suppression as a driver of prolonged fat loss. On baseline characteristics for the 400 mg cohort, Bolno said those details would be provided at data release because the cohort had not yet been unblinded at the time of the discussion.

Bolno also noted the initial trial is being conducted in healthy overweight volunteers, which he said constrains BMI due to caps on measures such as hemoglobin A1c and lipid thresholds. He added Wave is accelerating a Phase 2a portion of the program that would allow enrollment of higher-BMI individuals and participants with comorbidities, which he said could shift average BMI higher (he referenced “36, 37” as typical of historical obesity studies). He said initiation is planned in the first half of the year.

Potential expansion into liver fat and MASH; regulatory and commercial considerations

Bolno said Wave expects that studying WVE-007 in participants with comorbidities could allow assessment of biomarker effects that are difficult to observe in healthy volunteers, including hemoglobin A1c and lipid changes. He also highlighted interest in hepatic fat reduction and said Wave has added MRI-based imaging of liver fat to the higher-BMI study to evaluate that effect in monotherapy.

Asked about a potential MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis) opportunity, Bolno said the prospect of a once- or twice-yearly subcutaneous therapy that could “drive dramatic decrease in hepatic fat” is “extraordinarily interesting,” both as an obesity adjunct and as a potential standalone opportunity. He also argued visceral fat reduction could have broader implications for cardiometabolic diseases.

On regulatory strategy, Bolno said Wave expects to meet conventional regulatory expectations for body weight reduction in a one-year study on an optimized dose in an obese population, while also pursuing a differentiated profile emphasizing body composition, visceral fat reduction, and muscle preservation. He referenced draft obesity guidance he said reiterated a 5% threshold and discussed the importance of building body composition into labeling where possible.

Commercially, Bolno said interest from strategic parties has spanned potential use as monotherapy, in combination with incretins, and in long-term maintenance—particularly given the company’s goal of once- to twice-yearly dosing. On manufacturing and scalability, he cited industry trends toward lower starting material costs and improved synthesis yields, including a shift from solid support to liquid-phase synthesis, as supportive of large-indication supply and potential pricing flexibility.

RNA editing in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency: durability and regulatory discussions

Bolno also addressed Wave’s RNA editing program in AATD, with additional data expected from a 400 mg multiple-ascending-dose cohort using a Q4W (every four weeks) strategy. He framed the therapeutic goal as correcting patients toward a heterozygous-like phenotype so they can mount protective protein responses during acute exacerbations.

He cited previously shared observations from a 200 mg single-dose cohort, stating that two weeks after dosing, a patient could mount a 20 micromolar response into an acute phase response, and that Wave believes crossing key thresholds (he referenced 11 micromolar as a baseline threshold and “up to 13 micromolar”) supports the correction concept.

Bolno said Wave plans mid-year feedback on regulatory discussions, including a potential accelerated approval pathway based on biomarker strategy and clarity on confirmatory study requirements. He also discussed the goal of building a label that addresses both liver and lung manifestations of AATD and argued there is potential to grow diagnosis rates through genetic testing, including among patients treated for COPD or misdiagnosed with asthma.

Finally, Bolno briefly described earlier-stage work, including bifunctional modalities that could combine silencing and editing or silence multiple targets in a single molecule. He said this approach could eventually incorporate Inhibin βE and could improve trial and cost dynamics by enabling measurement of multiple biomarkers from a single therapy, while also expanding targeting beyond hepatocytes to other cell types such as adipocytes.

About WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

