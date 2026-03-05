Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Short Interest Update

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,173,916 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 29th total of 940,650 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.25 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Jon J. Bowsher purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,403.95. This trade represents a 16.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott J. Kelly acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $273,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,900.27. This trade represents a 76.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.