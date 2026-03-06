109,323 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Amundi increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,331,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $212,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Rivas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

