Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,975 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises about 1.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $321.45 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.28. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

