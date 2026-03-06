Capasso Planning Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $626.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $838.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

