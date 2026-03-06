CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,854 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 134.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 5.7%

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

