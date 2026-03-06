CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Buys New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $306.25.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total value of $421,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,521.80. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

