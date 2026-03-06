Compton Financial Group LLC Buys 55,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $43,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $22.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

