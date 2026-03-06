Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. LPL Financial accounts for about 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA opened at $316.92 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.59 and its 200-day moving average is $352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $506,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,931. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

