Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 21.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $90,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,348,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,642,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,860,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,781,000 after purchasing an additional 402,591 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

