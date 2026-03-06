Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 10,739 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Total client assets rose to $12.2T in January (+18% Y/Y); core net new assets were $27.8B and new brokerage accounts grew ~10% — evidence of continued organic growth that supports fee income, deposits and cross‑sell potential. Read More.

Total client assets rose to $12.2T in January (+18% Y/Y); core net new assets were $27.8B and new brokerage accounts grew ~10% — evidence of continued organic growth that supports fee income, deposits and cross‑sell potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global (~$660M all‑cash), adding a private‑markets platform that broadens product set for retail, RIAs and UHNW clients — a strategic revenue diversification move that could lift fee revenue over time. Read More.

Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global (~$660M all‑cash), adding a private‑markets platform that broadens product set for retail, RIAs and UHNW clients — a strategic revenue diversification move that could lift fee revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend modestly increased (recent quarterly payout $0.32 vs prior $0.27) — supports yield-seeking investor interest and signals confidence in cash generation. Read More.

Dividend modestly increased (recent quarterly payout $0.32 vs prior $0.27) — supports yield-seeking investor interest and signals confidence in cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: multiple price‑target upgrades and buy/overweight notes this quarter highlight expectations for stronger net interest income and earnings leverage as rates and deposit mix evolve. Read More.

Wall Street remains constructive: multiple price‑target upgrades and buy/overweight notes this quarter highlight expectations for stronger net interest income and earnings leverage as rates and deposit mix evolve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab scheduled an Institutional Investor Day for May 14 — management will present strategy and outlook (could clarify guidance but is an informational event, not an immediate earnings driver). Read More.

Schwab scheduled an Institutional Investor Day for May 14 — management will present strategy and outlook (could clarify guidance but is an informational event, not an immediate earnings driver). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regional expansion and office moves (e.g., South Florida) underline continued branch/talent investments; strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Regional expansion and office moves (e.g., South Florida) underline continued branch/talent investments; strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent filings show Paul V. Woolway sold shares (several transactions disclosed this week) — raises short‑term cautionary signals for some investors even if insiders often sell for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: recent filings show Paul V. Woolway sold shares (several transactions disclosed this week) — raises short‑term cautionary signals for some investors even if insiders often sell for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption chatter and social‑media driven concerns have pressured Schwab recently (comments about AI tools threatening wealth management sent shares lower in recent sessions), amplifying volatility despite management saying it is actively adopting AI. Read More.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

