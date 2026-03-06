Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 147,058 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,058 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.71% of ACV Auctions worth $29,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 191,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun bought 31,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $248,440.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,618,714 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,150.58. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.69.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.