Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 75,367 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Knowles makes up 2.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Knowles worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $321,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,832. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $1,114,863.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 273,742 shares of company stock worth $7,149,780 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

