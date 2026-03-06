Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,574,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 213.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vail rolled out a targeted discount program — a 20% Epic Pass discount aimed at Gen Z — and Park City is reducing Epic Pass pricing for younger visitors. Management is signaling a growth strategy focused on onboarding younger, lifetime customers, which could increase pass adoption and future recurring revenue even if it pressures near‑term average pass price. Vail Resorts offering discounts to Gen Z skiers

Vail rolled out a targeted discount program — a 20% Epic Pass discount aimed at Gen Z — and Park City is reducing Epic Pass pricing for younger visitors. Management is signaling a growth strategy focused on onboarding younger, lifetime customers, which could increase pass adoption and future recurring revenue even if it pressures near‑term average pass price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings previews note potential softness in Q2 results due to weak early snowfall and softer visitation, but also point to supportive trends in season‑pass demand and lodging growth; investors will be watching metrics like skier visits, lift revenue, and lodging occupancy when the quarter is reported. Vail Resorts to Report Q2 Earnings

Analyst/earnings previews note potential softness in Q2 results due to weak early snowfall and softer visitation, but also point to supportive trends in season‑pass demand and lodging growth; investors will be watching metrics like skier visits, lift revenue, and lodging occupancy when the quarter is reported. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report a fatal incident in Vail’s Blue Sky Basin that killed a Chilean skier. The event is drawing local and national coverage; investors may worry about near‑term reputational impact, potential liability, operational reviews, and any short‑term effects on visitation or regulatory scrutiny. Skier dies after incident in Vail’s Blue Sky Basin

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $140.06 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.