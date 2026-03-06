Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires Shares of 373,032 Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 373,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,000. Evergy comprises about 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.16% of Evergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 32.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 1.7%

Evergy stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $85.23.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.75%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

