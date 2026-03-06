Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 551.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

IRT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

