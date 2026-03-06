Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 19,666 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Masimo worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Bank of America began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $125.94 and a 52-week high of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

