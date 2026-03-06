Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,904 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $393.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

