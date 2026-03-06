Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $25,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $141.59 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

