Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,992 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $617,225.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.