Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,757 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.34% of Matador Resources worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

