Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284,761 shares during the period. Ciena makes up 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.13% of Ciena worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total value of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,344.50. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 156,235 shares of company stock worth $36,941,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $299.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 351.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

