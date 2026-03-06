Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,439 shares during the period. BankUnited accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.04% of BankUnited worth $58,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7,588.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4,293.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,358.08. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

