Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.41% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 96.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 216.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of STC stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.98%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

