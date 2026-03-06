Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PTC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in PTC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp set a $210.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.08.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.92. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,197 shares of company stock worth $10,260,591. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

