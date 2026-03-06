Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,818 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.03.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

