Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,802 shares during the period. Hayward comprises about 1.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.80% of Hayward worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hayward alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,827,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hayward by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 271,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,549,000 after purchasing an additional 211,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,371,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 165,465 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $837,716.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,404.60. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,639 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Research downgraded Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hayward from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.