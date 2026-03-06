Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 2.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $34,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 164.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 55.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $136.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.