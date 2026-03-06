Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $174,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,185,000 after acquiring an additional 361,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 567.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

AVY stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

