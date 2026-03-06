Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.66% of Rogers worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $12,888,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROG opened at $109.51 on Friday. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $112.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,618.75. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

