Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Makes New $13.32 Million Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.35% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after buying an additional 125,423 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $13,694,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 936,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 195.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11,550.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,642. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,345,376.78. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,268. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of MHO stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 8.12.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

