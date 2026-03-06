Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 111,150 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,150 shares during the period. Hub Group comprises about 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.41% of Hub Group worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hub Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,999.20. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,381.94. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

