Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases Shares of 405,584 Unity Software Inc. $U

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.09% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,647,000 after acquiring an additional 930,293 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 43.6% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 865,179 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000,547.72. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $191,144.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 383,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,091.07. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,387,419. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Arete Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.