Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,664 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.48% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $2,532,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $5,275,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,615.09. This represents a 90.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

