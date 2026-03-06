Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 130,655 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,655 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.20% of Ashland worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 3,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $57.43 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.42 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.99%.

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

