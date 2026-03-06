Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 24,155 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $147,632,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,608,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,446,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Clean Harbors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 395,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

