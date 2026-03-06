Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 219.18%.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

