Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $360.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.94. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $195.72 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial set a $364.00 price target on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $811,968.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,958.90. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

