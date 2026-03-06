Crh Plc $CRH Holdings Cut by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 60.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

