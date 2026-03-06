Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $10.14 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 6.0% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE SAP opened at $199.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $187.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.