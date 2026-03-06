Foresight Global Investors Inc. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.4% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

