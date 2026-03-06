iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Lifted by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $83.20.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
