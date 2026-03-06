iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Lifted by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.