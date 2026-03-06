JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI is Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.