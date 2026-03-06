Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.27.

KSS stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.42. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

