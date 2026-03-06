Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kontoor Brands this week:

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Featured Stories

