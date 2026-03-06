SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Acquired by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $59,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

