SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Stake Boosted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $49.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

