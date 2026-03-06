Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SLNG opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stabilis Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ: SLNG) is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

